Scores of jellyfish carcasses wash ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

Abdur Sukkur, a fisherman in the Himchari area, said that it's very unusual for so many jellyfish to die at a time.

Deepak Sharma Dipu, president of Cox's Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council, said it is important to investigate the reason behind the sudden death of so many jellyfishes.

These jellyfish might have come close to the shore and got caught in the fishermen's nets. Later, the carcasses started washing up on the beach, being thrown away by fishermen, said Abu Syed Muhammad Sharif, head of the Biological Oceanographic Division of the Council.