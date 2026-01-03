Dhaka gets colder, met office predicts how long the fog will last

The capital Dhaka has remained shrouded in fog this Saturday morning, much like yesterday, Friday. Although there was a brief spell of sunshine around midday yesterday, it soon disappeared.

Today, however, the temperature in the capital has dropped compared to yesterday, intensifying the cold.

Sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the temperature in the capital may remain like this for the next couple of days. Without rainfall, there is little chance of the fog clearing. However, the capital may see sunshine today, and it could last longer than yesterday.