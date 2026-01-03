Dhaka gets colder, met office predicts how long the fog will last
The capital Dhaka has remained shrouded in fog this Saturday morning, much like yesterday, Friday. Although there was a brief spell of sunshine around midday yesterday, it soon disappeared.
Today, however, the temperature in the capital has dropped compared to yesterday, intensifying the cold.
Sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said the temperature in the capital may remain like this for the next couple of days. Without rainfall, there is little chance of the fog clearing. However, the capital may see sunshine today, and it could last longer than yesterday.
The minimum temperature in the capital today was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, it stood at 13.3 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the country’s lowest temperature today was recorded at nine degrees Celsius at three places—Badalgachhi in Naogaon, Pabna and Rajshahi. Yesterday, the lowest temperature was recorded at eight degrees Celsius in Jashore.
In that sense, the country’s lowest temperature has increased today. Over the past two days, temperatures across the country have been rising gradually. However, in the capital, the temperature dropped today.
Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman of the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo this morning that sunlight did not last long in the capital yesterday, nor is it expected to last long today. As a result, temperatures have fallen slightly. He said the capital may see sunshine around midday today.
According to the Meteorological Department, fog persists today in the capital Dhaka, Sylhet in the north-eastern region, and several other areas.
However, Hafizur Rahman said there is little fog in Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Rangpur regions. He added that without rainfall, the fog in Dhaka or in the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country is unlikely to clear, and the current fog may continue for a few more days.
When the minimum temperature in an area ranges from 8.1 to 10 degrees Celsius, it is considered a mild cold wave. Temperatures between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius are classified as a moderate cold wave.
Temperatures between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius are considered a severe cold wave. When temperatures fall below 4 degrees Celsius, it is termed a very severe cold wave.