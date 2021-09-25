Only half of around 1,700 tonnes of daily plastic waste recycled

Around 1,700 tonnes of plastic waste is produced in the country every day and only half of it is recycled, according to the environment department, reports UNB.

In Dhaka city alone, plastic waste has gone up more than 3.5 times from 178 tonnes per day in 2005 to 646 tonnes per day in 2020. Of that 646 tonnes, only 37 per cent is recycled, and mostly by the informal sector, according to the World Bank.