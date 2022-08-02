6000 acres of forest land occupied

Some 6,096 acres of land under the Dinajpur forest department have been occupied by the locals, according to the forest department.

Some of the occupants are using this land for agriculture while the others are constructing houses on this land. They even attacked the workers of the forest department when they went to recover the land.

A list of the occupants has been published on the portal of the forest department. Dinajpur forest department has made a proposal to the higher authorities for the eviction of these occupants. The people concerned said the eviction drive would start very soon.