Rainfall may occur in seven divisions today

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

Meteorological Department in its weather forecast on Sunday said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may abate from some places.