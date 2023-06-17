Mass bird die-off 'most probably' due to Pacific warming: Mexico

Massive die-offs of birds on the coast of Mexico, following similar phenomena in Peru and Chile, are "most probably" due to a warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, authorities said Friday.

Mexico's agriculture and environment ministries "excluded the presence" of the AH5N1 virus responsible for bird flu and determined that the birds had starved to death.

"The most probable cause of this epidemiological event is the warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, due to the effects of the El Nino climate phenomenon," they said in a joint statement.

According to the ministries, the warming of the surface of the Pacific is causing fish to dive deeper, preventing birds from hunting them.