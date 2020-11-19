Pathways damaged, elephants being killed

A total of 90 elephants have been killed in Bangladesh in the last 17 years. Among them, 11 were killed this year, said International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and forest department of Bangladesh.

Officials of concerned organisations and departments said the elephant routes have been shrinking rapidly in the country. Three corridors have been destroyed in the last six years. Herds of elephants have been trying to move through human settlements as they are not being able to use their regular routes. That’s why, in panic, people are attacking and killing elephants.

According to IUCN and the forest department, there were 500 elephants in the country at the end of the last century. The number was 263 in 2019. About 55 per cent of the elephants are in Cox’s Bazar.