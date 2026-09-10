More than ‘chicken thieves’, Bengal foxes help protect nature and agriculture

Bengal foxes are often known simply as animals that prey on chickens. But research shows they play an important role in protecting agriculture and helping ecosystems cope with climate change. Rapid urbanisation, destruction of forests and the tendency to kill them indiscriminately, however, are pushing the species towards extinction.

In Panchagarh, a team of researchers spent three months monitoring a Bengal fox den in a quiet cemetery in Atwari upazila. Camera traps captured the animals’ daily lives, including their hunting, social interactions and efforts to protect their young.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Department of Zoology at the University of Dhaka and an expert from the University of Illinois, has revealed previously undocumented aspects of the Bengal fox’s behaviour.

A small carnivore, the Bengal fox weighs just 1.8 to 3.6kg and can grow up to 31 inches long. Its sandy-coloured body and bushy tail are distinctive. Once common across Bangladesh, the species is now listed as Vulnerable on the Bangladesh Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species is now documented mainly west of the Jamuna and Padma rivers. Habitat destruction and human disturbance have pushed it into secluded areas. Climate change is adding to the threat. Rising temperatures and erratic rainfall are shrinking the grasslands and dry open areas of northern Bangladesh that the fox prefers. More frequent flooding can also inundate underground dens, putting cubs at risk during the breeding season.