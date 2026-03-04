DNCC awaits environmental clearance to launch waste-to-energy project at Aminbazar
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) administrator Md. Shafiqul Islam Khan on Tuesday said that although all preparations for the much-anticipated waste-to-energy project at Aminbazar in the capital have been completed, work cannot begin without final clearance from the Department of Environment.
He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after visiting the DNCC waste disposal site at Aminbazar Landfill in Savar.
“All necessary preparations are completed from our side. We will contact the Department of Environment. It will be possible to start work once we receive the final clearance. If approved, the goal is to start power generation within one and a half to two years,” he said.
The project, being implemented with a Chinese contractor, aims to generate electricity by burning waste collected from the capital.
However, obtaining environmental clearance is mandatory before beginning full-scale implementation. The project has remained suspended due to the pending approval.
During the visit, the administrator also highlighted concerns over methane gas emissions from accumulated waste at the landfill.
He noted that methane build-up has occasionally led to fires and smoke, posing health risks to nearby residents.
The DNCC has already received complaints from locals and is treating the matter with urgency.
“We are considering the issue seriously and will discuss necessary steps to permanently resolve the problem,” Khan added.
The administrator inspected ongoing waste management activities at the landfill and reviewed progress on related operations.
Among those present during the inspection were DNCC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Asaduzzaman, Chief Waste Management Officer Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Chief Engineer Syed Rakibul Hasan, and Project Director of the Aminbazar Landfill Expansion Project SM Shafiqur Rahman.
Officials expressed optimism that once environmental clearance is secured, implementation of the waste-to-energy project will move forward swiftly, marking a significant step toward sustainable waste management and renewable energy generation in the capital.