DNCC awaits environmental clearance to launch waste-to-energy project at Aminbazar

“All necessary preparations are completed from our side. We will contact the Department of Environment. It will be possible to start work once we receive the final clearance. If approved, the goal is to start power generation within one and a half to two years,” he said.

The project, being implemented with a Chinese contractor, aims to generate electricity by burning waste collected from the capital.

However, obtaining environmental clearance is mandatory before beginning full-scale implementation. The project has remained suspended due to the pending approval.