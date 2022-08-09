Depression in Bay: Low-lying areas in Bagerhat coastal areas inundated

Low-lying coastal areas of Bagerhat district were inundated due to the tidal surge triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, causing immense sufferings to the dwellers.

The intermittent rainfall started from Tuesday morning disrupting the normal life of the people in the coastal areas.

Many low-lying areas including Suparipotti, Kachabazar and many roads in Bagerhat district town have been inundated as the water levels of many rivers in Sundarbans rose to 2.5 feet high above the normal tide due to the bay depression.