Environment

Depression in Bay: Low-lying areas in Bagerhat coastal areas inundated

UNB
Bagerhat
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no. 1 to alert vessels of a depression over the Bay of Bengal
The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra in Bangladesh have been advised to hoist distant cautionary signal no. 1 to alert vessels of a depression over the Bay of BengalFile photo

Low-lying coastal areas of Bagerhat district were inundated due to the tidal surge triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, causing immense sufferings to the dwellers.

The intermittent rainfall started from Tuesday morning disrupting the normal life of the people in the coastal areas.

Many low-lying areas including Suparipotti, Kachabazar and many roads in Bagerhat district town have been inundated as the water levels of many rivers in Sundarbans rose to 2.5 feet high above the normal tide due to the bay depression.

500 fishermen, who went out from home for the Bay have taken shelter in the Sundarbans' Alorkole, Dublarchar and Bedakhali canals. The sea became very rough.

The river waters also entered many houses.

According to the district agriculture office, 6.11mm of rainfall has been recorded from 6:00am Monday to 6:00am Tuesday.

Divisional forest officer of the Sundarbans east zone, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, said the water level in the Sundarbans was flowing 2.5 feet above the normal flows and 500 fishermen, who went to the Bay for netting, took shelter in the Sundarbans.

Abed Ali Sheikh, president of Bagerhat KB Bazar Fisheries Wholesale Association, said sea is very rough and already many fishermen have taken shelter in safer places.

Bay warning

All maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3 as the well marked low over Northwest Bay of Odisha Coast and adjoining area intensified into a depression lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining Northwest Bay.

It is likely to move Northwestwards further, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Tuesday.

Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment