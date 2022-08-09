Depression in Bay: Low-lying areas in Bagerhat coastal areas inundated

500 fishermen, who went out from home for the Bay have taken shelter in the Sundarbans' Alorkole, Dublarchar and Bedakhali canals. The sea became very rough.
The river waters also entered many houses.
According to the district agriculture office, 6.11mm of rainfall has been recorded from 6:00am Monday to 6:00am Tuesday.
Divisional forest officer of the Sundarbans east zone, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, said the water level in the Sundarbans was flowing 2.5 feet above the normal flows and 500 fishermen, who went to the Bay for netting, took shelter in the Sundarbans.
Abed Ali Sheikh, president of Bagerhat KB Bazar Fisheries Wholesale Association, said sea is very rough and already many fishermen have taken shelter in safer places.
Bay warning
All maritime ports of Bangladesh have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3 as the well marked low over Northwest Bay of Odisha Coast and adjoining area intensified into a depression lies over coastal Odisha and adjoining Northwest Bay.
It is likely to move Northwestwards further, said a special bulletin of the Met office on Tuesday.
Under its influence, squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.