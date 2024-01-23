Cold wave sweeps over 4 divisions, 2 districts see lowest temperature
Mild to moderate cold waves are sweeping over four divisions including Dhaka on Tuesday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
BMD meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that mild to moderate cold waves are sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions today.
Meanwhile, the lowest temperature this season is recorded at 11 degrees Celsius in Dhaka today.
Cold waves are also sweeping over Moulvibazar, Bhola and Chattogram districts.
Besides, the lowest temperature has been recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj.
According to BMD, temperature was recorded at 1 degree Celsius above the normal level throughout December last year.
Cold, however, started rising at the beginning of January and cold waves have already swept in several phases over various places across the country.
A mild cold wave is called when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave takes place when temperature lies between 6-8 degrees Celsius and a severe cold wave occurs when the mercury falls to 4-6 degrees Celsius.
Mild cold waves may sweep over various places of the country on Wednesday, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.