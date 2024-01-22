Dhaka sees lowest temperature, cold wave sweeps over 21 districts
The lowest temperature in the capital Dhaka has been recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius this winter on Monday morning.
In the span of 24 hours, the temperature in Dhaka has decreased by over two degrees Celsius.
The temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka yesterday.
Meteorologist Omar Faruk from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department informed Prothom Alo on Monday morning that the temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius.
This marks the lowest temperature of this winter season in the city, he added.
Meanwhile, most of the country, including the capital Dhaka, is blanketed in fog today.
A total of 21 districts, including almost all the districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, are affected by cold waves.
The minimum temperature in the country has dropped by 1.5 degrees Celsius in a day. Temperatures have dropped at all stations of the Meteorological Department.
The meteorological department states that it rained in a couple of places in the country on Sunday. Rainfall may occur in some parts of the country on Wednesday.
Today, the lowest temperature in the country is recorded at Badalgachi in Naogaon, measuring 8.1 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the lowest temperature of the country was simultaneously recorded at three places – Rajshahi, Ishwardi, and Badalgachi, with 9.5 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department, in its forecast for the next 24 hours yesterday evening, indicated a drop in temperature and an increase in the area affected by the cold wave.
Currently, a mild cold wave is affecting 16 districts in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, as well as Tangail, Madaripur, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia.
A mild cold wave is defined when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius.