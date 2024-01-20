Winter likely to intensify further with more cold waves ahead
There was rain in different parts of the country the last two days amid the mild cold wave. However, there are no chances of rain again for the time being with the sky already cleared up. And as a result of this, the temperature may drop further and another phase of further intensified cold wave is likely to hit some parts of the country from today, Saturday.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin on Friday evening, the night temperature may fall a little across the country today. Besides, moderate to dense fog is likely on the river basins of the country from midnight today and to Sunday morning. Besides, there may be mild to moderate fog in other areas.
There were reports of rain in several parts of the country Friday as well. The highest 5 mm of rain was recorded in Hatia of Noakhali and Mongla in Bagerhat. Besides, around 4 mm of rain was recorded in Patuakhali, Sandwip in Chattogram and Satkhira over the last 24 hours. Apart from that, Jashore, Khulna, Cumilla, Rangamati, Chattogram, Madaripur and a few areas recorded nearly 1 mm of rain. There has been slight rain in Faridpur and Barishal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone last night, BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk said there are no chances of rain anytime soon. The clouds have passed, which will result in a drop in the temperature and it is likely to continue. So the severity of the cold will further intensify across the country.
The temperatures in several regions of the country are very close to a mild cold wave. A mild cold sweeps over areas where the lowest temperature drops below 8 - 10° Celsius. However, there was no cold wave anywhere in the country Friday.
The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 9.7 ° Celsius in Tentulia of Panchagarh. The lowest temperatures in Kurigram was recorded at 10.1 ° Celsius in Rajarhat, 10.5 ° Celsius in Dimla of Nilphamari, 10.5 ° Celsius in Nikli of Kishoreganj, 10.7 ° Celsius in Srimangal of Moulvibazar and 10.9 ° Celsius in Dinajpur.
Apart from this, the lowest temperature in most parts of the country fluctuated within 11 ° Celsius to 15 ° Celsius. The lowest temperature in the capital was recorded at 15 ° Celsius.
The Panchagarh correspondent of Prothom Alo reported dense fog Friday morning in most parts of the district. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Azizar Rahman, a local farmer from the Khalpara area in Panchagarh Sadar upazila said, “The fog is so thick that even objects only 10 yards apart can hardly be seen. The soil seems to have been frozen too. We feel numb while working barefooted in the field.”
Prothom Alo also spoke to several locals in the Sadar upazila. They said fog falls like rain on the roofs of tin-shed houses.