Winter likely to intensify further with more cold waves ahead

There was rain in different parts of the country the last two days amid the mild cold wave. However, there are no chances of rain again for the time being with the sky already cleared up. And as a result of this, the temperature may drop further and another phase of further intensified cold wave is likely to hit some parts of the country from today, Saturday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin on Friday evening, the night temperature may fall a little across the country today. Besides, moderate to dense fog is likely on the river basins of the country from midnight today and to Sunday morning. Besides, there may be mild to moderate fog in other areas.