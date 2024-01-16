Areas of extreme cold increase further

As the sun finally rose in the sky above the capital on Monday, daytime temperature increased by 4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Likewise, the temperature rose slightly in the central regions of the country. On the other hand, a mild cold wave started sweeping over Barishal division as temperatures fell by 3 degrees Celsius to 9.5 degrees Celsius in this division on Monday. Sufferings eased slightly in the day, but chilly winds brought shivering cold after sunset.

Dense fog coupled with chilly weather has continued throughout the day for the past five days. Besides, the temperature fell nearly to the level of a cold wave in most parts of the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions on Monday. Dense fog also disrupted flight operations in Syedpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet airports, as well as ferry movement. People, especially children, are also increasingly being hospitalised with cold-related diseases.

Meteorologists said fog contributes to the increase in areas with biting cold. Once shivering cold weather swept over Sylhet and northern regions while temperatures were relativity higher in coastal areas. Since evaporation was higher near the sea, dry wind from the Himalayas does not reached southern region from northern regions. However, shivering cold weather has swept from northern regions to central, southern and southwest regions over the past week due to fog, meteorologists said.

Asked on the rise of the areas with biting cold, former director of Bangladesh Meteorology Department and climate researcher Samrendo Karmakar told Prothom Alo usually winter arrives in Bangladesh when chilly wind from the Himalayas starts blowing over Panchagarh district. Likewise, cold wind enters Sylhet from Meghalaya, decreasing temperature.

He said the country has seen a rise in fog and fall in temperature in January since 1998. Fog is reducing difference between day and night temperatures in South Asia in most of January. As a result, biting cold is felt despite no cold wave sweeps over the country.

Samrendo Karmakar said shivering cold is felt in over half areas of the country in January, which mostly occurred in northern and Sylhet regions. As a result, sufferings to general people increases, he added.