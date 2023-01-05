Mild cold wave sweeping over parts of Bangladesh

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia districts and it may continue, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Thursday morning, reports UNB.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degree Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degree Celsius, a severe cold wave.