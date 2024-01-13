Lowest temperature recorded in Dinajpur this morning

The winter has taken an intense turn. In different parts of the country, the sun cannot be seen because of the fog. And the biting cold has created sufferings for the people.
The meteorological department says that the lowest temperature recorded was 8.9 degree Celsius in Naogaon today, Saturday at 6:00am. Three hours later, the mercury level dropped even further at 9:00am.
At that time, the lowest temperature was recorded 8.8 degree Celsius in Dinajpur. Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said that the highest temperature at 9:00am was recorded 26.4 degree Celsius in Teknaf.
On Friday evening, the meteorological department issued a notice with the weather forecast for the next 72 hours. It stated that a mild cold wave (8 to 10 degree Celsius) has been passing over four districts- Kishoreganj, Pabna, Dinajpur and Chuadanga and it might continue.
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo this morning that the feeling of severe cold is caused from dense fog. Plus, the mercury level is also receding. The day temperature has decreased by 5 to 6 degree Celsius. As a result the lowest temperature was recorded this morning.
There could be a mild cold wave over the whole of Rangpur division, some parts of Rajshahi division and over Jashore as well as Chuadanga region and it may continue for the next two to three days, he added.
The meteorological department also said that there could be medium to dense fog throughout the country today. In some places, the fog will be there till the afternoon. So, there could be temporary disruption in flights, internal shipping and road communication. The bitter cold might continue for the next two to three days.
In reply to the question, when this severe cold can ease, Bazlur Rashid said that there’s a rain forecast on 18 and 19 January. The weather condition might improve after that.