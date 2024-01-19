Cold wave likely to intensify further with rain

The rain over Khulna, Jashore, Barishal and several other places in the southern parts of the country yesterday has added to people’s sufferings amidst biting cold. It had drizzled in the capital as well, which caused more suffering for the people.

A mild cold wave swept over some 10 districts, including the entire Rangpur division. The government had already declared that all academic activities at the primary and secondary levels will be postponed if the temperature falls below 10 0 Celsius.

So far, schools in four of the 10 districts witnessing a mild cold wave have been declared closed. In some places, only the secondary schools have been closed. Some of the students learnt about the declaration of closure after reaching schools.