Cold wave likely to intensify further with rain
The rain over Khulna, Jashore, Barishal and several other places in the southern parts of the country yesterday has added to people’s sufferings amidst biting cold. It had drizzled in the capital as well, which caused more suffering for the people.
A mild cold wave swept over some 10 districts, including the entire Rangpur division. The government had already declared that all academic activities at the primary and secondary levels will be postponed if the temperature falls below 10 0 Celsius.
So far, schools in four of the 10 districts witnessing a mild cold wave have been declared closed. In some places, only the secondary schools have been closed. Some of the students learnt about the declaration of closure after reaching schools.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the areas under the cold wave may extend further today, Friday. Besides, rain is likely in various places over five divisions. The temperature may fall further at night. The temperature is unlikely to increase further till next Tuesday, which means the cold wave will remain for a few more days.
There were reports of rain in several southeastern districts. Of them, the highest 22 mm rain was recorded in Jashore. Chuadanga and Satkhira recorded 20 mm and 12 mm of rain respectively.
Rain amidst cold waves added to people’s suffering, especially for the children. All academic activities at secondary level schools in Chuadanga were suspended in the evening Wednesday. Although there was no declaration regarding the primary schools, student attendance drastically fell following the announcement on the closure of secondary schools.
There are some 40 students in the second grade at the Old JM Government Primary School in the Mallikpara area of Chuadanga city. However, none of them came to the school. Only 10 of the total 180 students of the school were present Thursday.
The schools in Kurigram were closed due to the cold wave. The lowest temperature of the country on Thursday was recorded at 8 0 Celsius in Dinajpur. The district has been witnessing a cold wave for the last 10 consecutive days. The lowest temperature in Dinajpur is fluctuating around 8 to 10 0 Celsius. All classes in the primary schools of the district have been suspended. However, there hasn’t been any declaration regarding the secondary schools as yet.
Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Dinajpur district education officer (DEO) Rafiqul Islam said, “The schools have not been declared closed yet. However, we have decided to suspend the classes if the situation remains the same on Sunday.”
In Panchagarh, all the academic activities in primary schools have been suspended as the lowest temperature in the district fell below 10 0 Celsius Thursday. However, most of the schools were declared closed between 10:45 am to 11:15 am due to delay in the announcement.
A mild cold wave swept over all the districts in the Rangpur division, Kishoreganj and Naogaon. BMD meteorologist Md Monwar Hossain said the cold wave is likely to spread into further new areas on Friday.
Besides, rain or thundershower is likely in one or two places over the Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajashahi divisions. The weather may remain dry mainly with temporary cloudy skies in other places.
There may be moderate to dense fog on Friday morning in some places across the country, which may last till noon. Communication through the airways, inland waterways and roadways may get temporarily disrupted due to the fog, the weather forecast said.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Omar Faruk said, “The temperature could fall further tonight. It will further intensify the severity of the cold wave. The weather is likely to remain the same till Tuesday. Although the temperature is likely to rise, it will be biting cold the entire month.”