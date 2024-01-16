Primary schools to close if temperature falls below 10° Celsius

The primary schools will also be closed like the secondary schools in the country in case of extreme cold.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, in a separate order issued on Tuesday, said primary schools will be closed in districts where the highest temperature falls below 10° Celsius.

The order says a severe cold wave is sweeping over different districts of the country. The regular educational activities of the students are being greatly hampered due to this. For this reason, the academic activities of primary schools can be declared closed in districts where the highest temperature falls below 10° Celsius based on the severity of the cold locally.