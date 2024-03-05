Dhaka sees rise in air pollution and related diseases in February

About 500 patients visit the outdoor department of the 250-bed TB Hospital in the capital’s Shyamoly daily. Deputy director physician Ayesha Akhter said the average number of patients receiving treatment daily was over 250 and the number started rising in February.

There are currently 150 beds at this hospital and no bed is left empty now.

Ayesha Akhter said diseases related to sneezing and coughing increased when winter ended and that is normal during season change but patients with chronic bronchitis are on the rise, and that is apparently related to air pollution.

The hospital’s outdoor department registered about 8,000 patients in January, but the figures exceeded 7,000 in the first half of February.

Physician Ayesha Akhter thinks the rise in patients is related to the rise in air pollution in Dhaka.