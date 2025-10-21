Pollution: Dhaka's air quality turns 'unhealthy for sensitive groups'

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked eighth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 147 at 9:00 am on Tuesday.

Today, Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ referring to a health threat, according to the AQI index.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Kolkata and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent occupied the first four spots on the list, with AQI scores of 589, 268, 194 and 165, respectively.