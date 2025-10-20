Air pollution: Once best city for reducing pollution, now the most polluted

As of Monday morning, Dhaka ranks seventh among 127 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution. According to IQAir, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at around 10 am stood at 152, which is categorised as unhealthy.

Air pollution has spread across the country. Two other divisional cities, Rajshahi and Khulna, currently have poorer air quality than Dhaka. Among the eight divisional cities, Rajshahi has recorded the highest level of pollution.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Rajshahi was recognised in 2016 as the world’s leading city in reducing harmful airborne particles.