Air pollution in Khulna worse than in Dhaka today
Air pollution levels are rising not only in the capital but across nearly every region of the country. Dhaka ranked fifth among 127 cities worldwide for poor air quality Thursday morning.
At around 8:00 am today, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 170 — categorised as “unhealthy.”
However, pollution levels today were even worse in Khulna, a divisional city, where the air quality was significantly poorer than in Dhaka.
The data comes from IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly monitors global air quality. Its live air quality index provides real-time information on how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city, helping to alert residents to health risks.
Among the country’s divisional cities today, Khulna recorded the highest AQI at 193. Rajshahi followed with 165, Rangpur 160, Mymensingh 147, Barishal 143, Sylhet 99 and Chattogram 88.
Globally, the Congolese capital Kinshasa topped the list today with an alarming AQI of 302.
Although Dhaka experienced intermittent rainfall earlier this month, which typically reduces pollution, air quality has still deteriorated on several recent days.
July is generally the least polluted month. Usually, pollution levels in Dhaka rise from October onwards. But despite rain in September, the capital appeared among the world’s most polluted cities on multiple occasions. Dhaka has already been among the world’s top polluted cities several times this month.
7 Dhaka areas most polluted
Air pollution levels were found to be particularly high in seven areas of the capital: Eastern Housing in Mirpur, Becharam Deuri in Old Dhaka, Kalyanpur, Bay’s Edgewater on Madani Avenue, Goran, Grace International School area, and Shanta Forum in Tejgaon.
Health advisory for residents
Considering today’s air quality, IQAir has advised residents to take several precautions.
People should wear masks when going outdoors, keep windows closed, and avoid outdoor exercise as much as possible.
In areas where the air quality is categorised as “unhealthy,” wearing a mask outside is strongly recommended.