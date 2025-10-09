Heavy rainfall yet no decrease in pollution, concerns arise
Dhaka ranked 11 among 125 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution on Thursday morning. According to IQAir, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 147 around 8am.
This level is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children and individuals with certain health conditions.
Air quality in three areas of Dhaka today, Thursday has been categorised as unhealthy.
At the top of the global pollution list today, Thursday is Baghdad, Iraq, with an AQI score of 173.
The Swiss-based organisation IQAir has reported Dhaka’s current position in terms of air pollution. The institution regularly provides updates on global air quality conditions.
Its real-time air quality index offers information and warnings to the public about how clean or polluted the air is in a particular city.
Although there was no rainfall in Dhaka this morning, the sky remained overcast. Dhaka, however, experienced approximately 25 millimetres of rainfall on Wednesday.
Typically, rainfall helps to improve air quality in Dhaka, but why have pollution levels not decreased?
Commenting on the issue, Professor Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder, Chairman of the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning, “Previously, air pollution levels would fall considerably after rainfall.
The decrease in pollution is only marginal. It is possible that the nature or composition of pollutants has changed. This requires in-depth investigation, which should be carried out without delay.”
Air pollution levels remain particularly high in three parts of the city. They are - Becharam Deuri, Bay’s Edgewater and Goran, with air quality scores of 174, 170, and 159 respectively. These levels are categorised as unhealthy.
Advice for the public
Given today’s air quality in Dhaka, IQAir has issued several recommendations for city residents.
They mentioned - those belonging to sensitive groups should wear masks when going outdoors, windows should remain closed to prevent polluted air from entering homes, outdoor exercise should be avoided as much as possible, in areas where air quality is classified as unhealthy, residents must wear masks whenever they go outside.