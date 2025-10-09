Heavy rainfall yet no decrease in pollution, concerns arise

Dhaka ranked 11 among 125 cities worldwide in terms of air pollution on Thursday morning. According to IQAir, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 147 around 8am.

This level is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children and individuals with certain health conditions.

Air quality in three areas of Dhaka today, Thursday has been categorised as unhealthy.

At the top of the global pollution list today, Thursday is Baghdad, Iraq, with an AQI score of 173.