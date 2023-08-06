Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be unhealthy for sensitive groups this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 108 at 9:00 am, Dhaka ranked 7th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, according to IQAir.

Iraq’s Baghdad, Qatar’s Doha and Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 165, 164 and 162, respectively.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with acceptable air quality. However, there may be a health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.