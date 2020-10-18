30,000 tonnes of plastic in 4 rivers

300 types of plastic in the Bay of Bengal

The picture brought forward by National Geographic's recent study, 'Sea to Source' is even worse. A female-led team of scientists, conducting the research, found that 300 types of plastic were entering the Bay of Bengal through the river Padma. This included soda bottles, plates, labels of cosmetic products, jugs and more. These were dumped in various water bodies after use and later ended up in the Bay of Bengal via various rivers.

Director general of the department of environment AKM Rafiq Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "The manufacturers of plastic products must collect the products after use and dispose of these in a safe place. The countries producing this plastic must take responsibility. We are tackling the task of controlling plastic pollution. We have launched a drive against polythene factories and the use of polythene."

In June last year, UNEP published a report on the global state of plastics, saying that every day about 73,000 tonnes of plastic waste were entering the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh. This is fifth in the world, in terms of volume. The source of this waste is China, India, Nepal and Bangladesh, countries of Ganges, Padma and Jamuna basin.