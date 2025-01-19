Dhaka’s air pollution in 2024 highest in 9 years
Air pollution in the country is increasing, with cities bearing the brunt of the crisis. Dhaka, in particular, recorded its highest level of air pollution in the last nine years during 2024. Alarmingly, 48 per cent of the annual deaths caused by air pollution in Bangladesh occur among residents of Dhaka and Chattogram.
This troubling scenario emerged from two separate studies conducted by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) of Bangladesh and the Finland-based independent research organisation Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
CAPS analysed air quality data in Dhaka spanning nine years, from 2016 to 2024. The findings revealed that the average air pollution level in 2024 was 12.42 per cent higher than the previous eight years. Monthly averages for 2024 also exceeded those of prior years, with air pollution levels increasing by 1 per cent compared to 2023.
The average PM2.5 level—a measure of fine particulate matter—in Dhaka last year was 171, the highest recorded in nine years. This air quality level falls into the "unhealthy" category, posing significant risks to public health.
Explaining the rise in pollution, CAPS Chairman Professor Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder cited several contributing factors in a phone interview with Prothom Alo on Saturday evening. He pointed to increased dust and sand dispersion due to the opening of the elevated expressway and the resurgence of halted construction projects. Additionally, excavation work, unfit vehicles on the roads, and non-compliance with construction regulations have worsened the situation. Despite some positive initiatives, Professor Kamruzzaman criticised the government’s failure to adequately control pollution.
CREA also highlighted the severe impact of air pollution on public health in a research paper released yesterday at the National Press Club. The research, jointly conducted by CREA and CAPS, was presented at a press conference. Jamie Kelly, a member of the research team, participated virtually and delivered the findings.
The study, conducted using satellite data, international databases, and government website data from 2022 to 2024, highlights the devastating impact of air pollution in Bangladesh.
According to the findings, 12,456 deaths could be prevented annually if air pollution were effectively controlled. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable, with 5,254 lives potentially saved each year by mitigating pollution.
The research also detailed specific health consequences caused by air pollution. It estimated that 29,920 deaths from heart disease, 23,075 deaths from brain hemorrhages, 20,976 deaths from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), 9,720 deaths from pneumonia (lower respiratory tract infections), and 3,063 deaths from lung cancer could be avoided annually if air pollution were controlled.
In addition to its impact on mortality, air pollution imposes significant health and economic burdens. Approximately 669,000 individuals require emergency hospital visits each year due to pollution-related illnesses, such as asthma.
The study also revealed that 263 million working days are lost annually because of pollution. Furthermore, it causes 9,485 premature births every year, while 696,389 infants suffer from low birth weight due to exposure to polluted air. The findings also suggested that eliminating air pollution could reduce the annual mortality rate by 19 per cent.
Air pollution is most severe in urban areas, with 48 per cent of deaths caused by air pollution occurring in Dhaka and Chattogram cities. The study also found that air pollution levels are lower in rural and coastal regions.
The study identified several key sources of air pollution. These include emissions from industries, power plants, and vehicles, as well as pollution from construction activities and the burning of waste. Additionally, seasonal dust storms and polluted air from neighbouring countries were highlighted as contributing factors to Bangladesh's air pollution.
Daniel Nesan, a Southeast Asia analyst at CREA and the lead researcher of the study, emphasised that even a slight improvement in air quality could lead to significant health benefits on a national scale.
No action against people involved in air pollution
The environment became a victim of development activities of the previous government, Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) president professor Adil Muhammad Khan.
Addressing a media conference, he said this interim government must ask questions to the development narrative of the past government.
Adil Muhammad Khan alleged that industries are being set up at residential areas and croplands instead of designated industrial areas and the government has been forming relations with such unscrupulous businesspersons.
The BIP president stated that there are allegations against various big businesspersons for polluting the environment but this government, since taking power, has not arrested any such businesspersons on this charge. Instead, grants are being taken from the big polluters in favour of the July mass uprising. In this context, air pollution cannot be curbed just by sprinkling water on the streets.
Mentioning Dhaka’s air pollution situation as a “red concern”, Tapan Kumar Biswas, additional secretary to the environment and climate change affairs ministry, said the ministry officials have been given the authority to run mobile courts to curb pollution.
Stating that the Department of Environment (DoE) has been monitoring the air pollution situation regularly, he said, there is a plan to introduce environment-friendly stoves.
Nayoka Martinez-Bäckström, First Secretary and Deputy Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, said air pollution is one of the major critical problems of main cities of Bangladesh. Public transports like metrorail could play a role in curbing air pollution.
She also showed interest in working with Bangladesh in the public transport sector.
Centre for Law and Policy Affairs Secretary Syed Mahbubul Alam mentioned that the directives of the government to curb air pollution are not being followed in government and private construction works.