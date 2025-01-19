Dhaka’s air pollution in 2024 highest in 9 years

Air pollution in the country is increasing, with cities bearing the brunt of the crisis. Dhaka, in particular, recorded its highest level of air pollution in the last nine years during 2024. Alarmingly, 48 per cent of the annual deaths caused by air pollution in Bangladesh occur among residents of Dhaka and Chattogram.

This troubling scenario emerged from two separate studies conducted by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) of Bangladesh and the Finland-based independent research organisation Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

CAPS analysed air quality data in Dhaka spanning nine years, from 2016 to 2024. The findings revealed that the average air pollution level in 2024 was 12.42 per cent higher than the previous eight years. Monthly averages for 2024 also exceeded those of prior years, with air pollution levels increasing by 1 per cent compared to 2023.