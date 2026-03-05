Air pollution raises dengue death risk, fuels diabetes, other chronic diseases

On a mid-February morning this year, 65-year-old Abul Kashem stood in the outpatient department of the 250-bed TB Hospital in the capital’s Agargaon. A long-term asthma patient, he found his condition worsening toward the end of winter.

Speaking to this correspondent, Abul Kashem, a resident of Adabar, said, “Winter has become milder than before, but the coughing does not stop.” Physicians told him his condition was not due to age alone; polluted air was also a significant factor.

The number of patients like Kashem is rising. Hospital data show that 9,072 people sought treatment at the TB Hospital in January this year, compared to 8,611 in January last year. That represents an increase of more than 400 patients within a year.

Physicians say the upward trend in chest and respiratory illnesses is not an isolated development; the role of air pollution is becoming increasingly evident.

Air pollution is not only a cause of lung disease. Research shows it is also linked to an increased risk of heart disease, a greater likelihood of diabetes, higher mortality from dengue, and even the shadow of depression. Air pollution has been is discussions in Bangladesh for many years. But recent international studies indicate that it is not merely an environmental crisis. It is a deep public health crisis.

Research conducted across different contexts in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and rural areas paints a worrying picture. Pollution is rising. Pollution-related illnesses are increasing as well. Its effects are also felt on the economy.

Amid various projects on pollution and their repeated failures, the suffering of people is being overlooked. Moreover, the light rainfall that used to occur during the winter season is diminishing, reducing even the limited opportunity for rain to mitigate dust and pollution.