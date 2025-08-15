World plastic pollution treaty talks collapse with no deal

Several countries voiced bitter disappointment as the talks unravelled, but said they were prepared for future negotiations -- despite six rounds of talks over three years now having failed to find agreement.

"We have missed a historic opportunity but we have to keep going and act urgently. The planet and present and future generations need this treaty," said Cuba.

Colombia added: "The negotiations were consistently blocked by a small number of states who simply don't want an agreement."

Tuvalu, speaking for 14 Pacific small island developing states, said they were once again leaving empty-handed.

"For our islands this means that without global cooperation and state action, millions of tonnes of plastic waste will continue to be dumped in our oceans, affecting our ecosystem, food security, livelihood and culture," the Polynesian archipelago said.