Dhaka’s air unhealthy this morning

At 8:30 AM today, Dhaka’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 201, which is categorised as ‘very unhealthy’.

Among the areas in and around the capital where air quality is severely polluted are Hemayetpur in Savar (310), the United States Embassy in Dhaka (253) and Shanta Forum in Tejgaon (211).

If the air quality index (AQI) in a region remains above 300 for three consecutive days, a public health emergency is declared. In Dhaka, the AQI exceeded 300 on multiple days last January.

Today, air quality in other divisional cities is also poor. The AQI in Chattogram is 104, in Rajshahi 167 and in Khulna 161.