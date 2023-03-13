Dhaka world’s 7th most polluted city Monday morning

Dhaka’s air quality is in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 161 at 9:20 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked seventh in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore, and Karachi occupied the first, second, and third spots, with AQI scores of 237, 193 and 182 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201–300 is ‘very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.