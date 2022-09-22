Dhaka is world's most polluted city

Dhaka has been ranked the most polluted city in the world. On Thursday, Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 141 at 8.50am, reports UNB.

Pakistan’s Lahore and the United Arab Emirates' Dubai occupied the second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 131and 117, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.