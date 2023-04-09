Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’

Dhaka's air quality is “unhealthy” this morning (Sunday), reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 158 at 9:15 am, Dhaka ranked 9th in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India’s Delhi, Thailand’s Chiang Mai, and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 306, 250 and 212, respectively.