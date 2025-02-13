Pesticides causing widespread harm to animals and plants: study

Pesticides are significantly harming wildlife across the planet, stunting growth, damaging reproduction and even causing behavioural changes in animals not meant to be targeted, according to a large-scale study published on Thursday.

Species loss has reached a level not seen since an asteroid smashed into earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, with scientists warning that human activity is pushing the world into its sixth mass extinction event.

Researchers have already shown that pesticides are detrimental to a wide range of species -- adding to the damage to the natural world caused by habitat loss and, increasingly, climate change.