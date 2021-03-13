Pesticides, chemicals lead to cancer and other diseases

There needs to be extensive research to determine whether coronavirus was behind this surge in the rate of deaths due to these diseases.

However, it is also a matter of grave concern regarding our national health that every year so many people die of these diseases, regardless of Covid-19.

Along with the research, this issue should be discussed at a policy making level so as to determine how to curb these diseases.

Although agriculture is a leading sector in our national economy, the health and the nutritional status of the people involved in this sector are not given priority.

There has been much development in the agriculture sector and rural economy, but the health and nutrition of those involved in the sector has not improved in that proportion. It is difficult to say exactly what impact the farmers and agricultural workers have on the national average life expectancy. It is noted that cancer, kidney, liver, respiratory and neurological disorders are increasing among the people involved in agriculture.