Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

“Anti-smog guns” and water sprinklers were ordered to operate at hotspots at least three times a day.

Six of the 11 thermal power plants within a 300-kilometre radius were told to cease operations until further notice.

The commission also said that at least 50 per cent of staff employed in government should work from home and encouraged those in private firms to follow suit.

The order comes days after the Delhi government pushed back against a call by India’s Supreme Court to declare a “pollution lockdown”—a first—which would restrict the city’s population to their homes.

One of the contributors to the air pollution in winter is the smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighbouring states.

The government, however, told the Supreme Court that industry was the biggest contributor followed by vehicular pollution and dust.