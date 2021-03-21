Dhaka keeps grappling with ‘hazardous’ air

There is no respite for Dhaka dwellers from unhealthy air as it again ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday morning and its air was classified as ‘hazardous’, reports UNB.

It had a score of 402 at 10:50 am. The air was classified as ‘hazardous’ and in this condition, everyone may experience more serious health effects.

When the AQI value is more than 300, people are advised to avoid all outdoor exertion.

India’s Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai have occupied the next three positions in the list with scores of191,179 and173 respectively.