With an air quality index (AQI) score of 160 at 9:32 am today, Dhaka ranked third on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy'.

Dubai of United Arab Emirates and Doha of Qatar occupied the first and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 170 and 161, respectively.