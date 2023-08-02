Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ due to rain

Dhaka’s air quality was marked “moderate” this morning due to rain in the capital city.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 57 at 9:06 am, Dhaka ranked 35th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered to be “good” while between 50 and 100 it is considered “moderate”.

Pakistan’s Lahore, the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai and Malaysia’s Kuching occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 153, 152 and 151, respectively.