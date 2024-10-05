Air pollution in Dhaka reaches alarming level: Research

A recent study published in GSC Advanced Research and Reviews reveals an alarming level of air pollution in Dhaka, posing a severe threat to public health and the city’s economy.

Conducted by Ashfaqur Rahman and a team of researchers from the Young’s Organization of Urban Research (YOUR), Western Illinois University, and several other institutions, the study sheds light on the hazardous impact of rapid urbanisation, poor infrastructure, and unchecked vehicle emissions on the city’s air quality.

The research, conducted between February and April 2024, reports that particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations in Dhaka are consistently above national safety guidelines, particularly during the winter months when levels reached an average of 165-175 µg/m³—significantly higher than the permissible limits.