Dhaka’s air remains unhealthy for sensitive groups

The air quality in Dhaka remained unhealthy for sensitive group Friday morning despite light to moderate rain in parts of the capital, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 104 at 9:00 am, Dhaka ranked 4th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, according to IQAir.

Indonesia’s Jakarta, Russia’s Krasnoyarsk and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 170, 112 and 106, respectively.