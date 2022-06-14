Environmental disaster feared following Sitakunda depot fire

The surrounding areas of BM Container Depot in Sitakunda might face severe environmental disaster due to chemical spread from the spot despite the deadly fire being put out.

Firefighters and the Bangladesh army brought the fire under control after 65 hours of frantic effort and it took more than 95 hours to douse the devastating fire completely.

Though the blaze has been doused, the exhaust of black fumes did not stop from the fire-ravaged container depot.

This black smoke spread in the surrounding areas of the depot.