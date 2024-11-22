‘Moment of truth’ for world-first plastic pollution treaty

Plastic pollution litters our seas, our air and even our bodies, but negotiators face an uphill battle next week to agree on the world’s first treaty aimed at ending the problem.

Countries will have a week in South Korea’s Busan from Monday to round off two years of negotiations.

They remain deeply divided on whether the deal should limit plastic production and certain chemicals, and even if the treaty should be adopted by majority vote or consensus.

The talks are a “moment of truth”, UN Environment Programme chief Inger Andersen warned this month.

“Busan can and must mark the end of the negotiations,” she insisted, in a nod to growing speculation that the process could be extended.