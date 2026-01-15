Air pollution: Dhaka tops in global ranking surpassing Delhi, Karachi

India’s capital Delhi or Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi have topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities on most days during the current dry season.

Among them, Delhi’s pollution has been particularly severe, at one point prompting attempts to reduce pollution by inducing rainfall.

However, surpassing both Delhi and Karachi by a wide margin, Dhaka ranked first for air pollution at around 8:00 am on Thursday.

At that time, Dhaka’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 271, a level categorised as “very unhealthy”.