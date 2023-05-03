Dhaka’s air 7th most polluted in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air ranked as seventh most polluted in the world this morning as per Air Quality Index (AQI), UNB reports.

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, with an AQI score of 121 at 8:50 am.

Nepal’s Kathmandu, India’s Delhi and China’s Beijing occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 160, 157, and 153, respectively.