Dhaka air unhealthy even on the weekend: Precautions to follow before stepping out

Among global cities, Lahore in Pakistan topped the list of the most polluted with an AQI score of 304, followed by Delhi in India with 215. The situation was reported by IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation that regularly monitors global air quality. Its live air-quality index provides real-time updates on how clean or polluted a city’s air is and issues health precautions accordingly.

Since the beginning of this month, Dhaka has experienced occasional rainfall, which usually helps reduce pollution levels. Historically, July is considered the month with the lowest air pollution.

However, despite rainfall, Dhaka’s air quality worsened on several days in September, even ranking among the world’s most polluted cities on a few occasions. Pollution typically starts rising from October, and since the beginning of this month, Dhaka has again been among the most polluted cities.