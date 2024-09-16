'Easy, convenient, cheap': how single-use plastic rules the world

On a Bangkok street lined with food vendors, customers line up for Maliwan's famed traditional sweets.

Steamed layer cakes -- green with pandan leaf or blue with butterfly pea -- sit in clear plastic bags alongside rows of taro pudding in plastic boxes. Each day, the 40-year-old business uses at least two kilos of single-use plastic.

"Plastic is easy, convenient and cheap," said 44-year-old owner Watchararas Tamrongpattarakit. Banana leaves used to be standard, but they are increasingly expensive and hard to source.

They are also onerous to use because each one must be cleaned and checked for tears. It "isn't practical for our pace of sales", said Watchararas.

Thailand started limiting single-use plastic before the pandemic, asking major retailers to stop handing out bags for free.

But the policy has largely fallen by the wayside, with little uptake among the country's street food vendors.