Burning trash a major source of plastic pollution: study

Burning plastic in dumps and open fires is as big a problem for the planet as littering, scientists said Wednesday in a detailed new assessment of how plastic enters the environment.

A world-first global register of plastic pollution, published in the journal Nature, identifies India as the biggest source of such trash and burning garbage as a much bigger problem than previously thought.

The findings come ahead of key negotiations toward a global plastics treaty and researchers hope it better informs policymakers as they consider how best to tackle the growing crisis.