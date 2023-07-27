Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Leading the list were Jakarta in Indonesia, Kampala in Uganda, and Delhi in India, with AQI scores of 172, 145, and 132, respectively. An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorized as 'unhealthy,' especially for vulnerable groups.

A reading between 201 and 300 is labeled 'poor,' while an AQI of 301 to 400 is deemed 'hazardous,' posing severe health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.