Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

This morning, Dhaka's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, thanks to the active monsoon prevailing over Bangladesh. At 9:10 am, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 97, placing it as the 10th city globally with relatively poorer air quality, UNB reports.
An AQI range of 50 to 100 is considered 'moderate' with generally acceptable air quality, though individuals highly sensitive to air pollution might experience slight health concerns.
Leading the list were Jakarta in Indonesia, Kampala in Uganda, and Delhi in India, with AQI scores of 172, 145, and 132, respectively. An AQI between 101 and 200 is categorized as 'unhealthy,' especially for vulnerable groups.
A reading between 201 and 300 is labeled 'poor,' while an AQI of 301 to 400 is deemed 'hazardous,' posing severe health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants—Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.