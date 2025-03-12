Bangladesh ranks 2nd in air pollution, Dhaka 3rd most polluted city

Bangladesh ranked second among countries with the worst air pollution in 2024, while Dhaka was the third most polluted city in the world. In 2023, Bangladesh topped the list, with Dhaka ranked as the second most polluted city.

Last year, Chad in Africa held the top position for air pollution, while New Delhi, the capital of India, was the most polluted city. This data was published in the Global Air Quality Report 2024 by the Switzerland-based organisation IQAir on Tuesday.

Overall, Bangladesh’s air pollution ranking showed a slight improvement compared to the previous year, moving from first to second place. Similarly, Dhaka’s ranking shifted from second to third.

However, environmentalists and researchers do not consider this change significant. They argue that pollution is becoming more widespread, and the report highlights this concerning reality.

Previously, the overall air quality of the country was slightly better than that of the capital. However, this report shows that Bangladesh’s national air quality and that of its most polluted city, Dhaka, are now nearly the same.