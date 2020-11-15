Noise, light pollution alter bird reproduction: study

A study of the University of Michigan (UM) suggested that human-caused noise and light pollution can harm individual species of bird populations.

The researchers looked at a huge collection of data sets to assess how artificial light and human-caused noise affected the reproductive success of 58,506 nests from 142 bird species across North America. They considered several factors for each nest, including the time of year breeding occurred and whether at least one chick fledged from the nest.

The researchers found that light pollution causes birds to begin nesting as much as a month earlier than normal in open environments, such as grasslands or wetlands, and 18 days earlier in forested environments.

The consequence could be a mismatch in timing - hungry chicks may hatch before their food is readily available.

As the planet warms, birds’ food is available earlier due to warmer weather. Birds that maintain their historical breeding times because their internal clocks are set to changes in day length may have fewer chicks survive because the food source they rely on already came and went.